State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,885 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

