State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 89 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $147.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.