State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,051 shares of company stock worth $1,079,984 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

