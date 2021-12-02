State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

