State Street Corp Acquires 129,214 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 35.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

