State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

