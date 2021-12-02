State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.37 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.