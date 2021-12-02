State Street Corp Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $830.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

