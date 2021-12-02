State Street Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 2,290.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,687 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Adicet Bio worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 157,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACET stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

