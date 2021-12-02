State Street Corp Has $2.78 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.