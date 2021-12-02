State Street Corp Purchases 670,339 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 1,262.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,339 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maiden were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $261.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.