STATERA (STA) Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. STATERA has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $108,626.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STATERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.36 or 0.07968470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.91 or 0.99763018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021302 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,969,655 coins and its circulating supply is 79,969,654 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STATERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STATERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.