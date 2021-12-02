Stephen Hunt Purchases 500,000 Shares of American Pacific Borates Limited (ASX:ABR) Stock

American Pacific Borates Limited (ASX:ABR) insider Stephen Hunt purchased 500,000 shares of American Pacific Borates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 29.65, a quick ratio of 29.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Pacific Borates Company Profile

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

