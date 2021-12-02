Stephen W. Laut Sells 1,950 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,934,164.96.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$51.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.51. The stock has a market cap of C$60.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

