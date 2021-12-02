Steven H. Collis Sells 17,168 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $114.08 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

