Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,679 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

