Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 551,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 44,912 shares of the stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37.

