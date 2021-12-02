Stewardship Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,451 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

