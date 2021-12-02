Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 22,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 15,803 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,558,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Altimeter Growth has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.