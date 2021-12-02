Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,512 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

