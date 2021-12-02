Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Richard A. Lechleiter Acquires 550 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

