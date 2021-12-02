StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APACU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ APACU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

