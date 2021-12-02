Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $312.35. 48,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,816. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

