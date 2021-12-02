Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 82,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

