Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.