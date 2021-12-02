Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 40,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Oracle by 1,348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 118,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 109,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.28. 109,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

