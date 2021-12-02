Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 744 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 14.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. International Paper has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

