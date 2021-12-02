Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.21 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

