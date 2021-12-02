Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after buying an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

