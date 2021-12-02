Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

