Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

