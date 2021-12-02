Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $182.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $151.45 and a one year high of $197.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $184.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.