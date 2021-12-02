Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

