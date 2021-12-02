Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.85 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,227,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,282,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

SCHG stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

