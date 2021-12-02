Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,939,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $306.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.50. The stock has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,137. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.