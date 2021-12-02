Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

GSBD stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

