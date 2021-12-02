Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 572 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $439.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $334.08 and a twelve month high of $463.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.