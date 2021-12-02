Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $270.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.34 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.