Strike (STRK) Price Hits $46.58 on Top Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Strike has a total market cap of $141.45 million and $2.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $46.58 or 0.00082575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.57 or 0.07935720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,668.31 or 1.00457170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,659 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.