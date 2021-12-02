Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,116. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

