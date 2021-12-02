Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

