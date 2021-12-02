Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RNG stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average is $251.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,549 shares of company stock worth $19,903,080. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.