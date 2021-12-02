Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

