Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after acquiring an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 158,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

