Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 202 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 691.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

