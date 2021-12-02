Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 26 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Pool by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Pool by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pool by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $552.22 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.32.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

