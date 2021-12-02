Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SSBI stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
