Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SSBI stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

