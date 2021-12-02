Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 1,896 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $126.38 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

