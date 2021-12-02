Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $803.45 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.