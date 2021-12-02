Summit X LLC Invests $423,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in First Horizon by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

